Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time it's nudged to the left of short fine leg for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Gill tries flicking but misses and is hit on the pads.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and shorter on middle, Shubman Gill works it gently in front of square on the leg side and hurries back for the second run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on the body. Gill pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. He has not controlled the shot well and hence the ball lands short of the fielder in the deep. The batters cross for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Miller cuts it to deep point for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Miller finally finds the gap and the boundary as well. Good length ball, outside off, with some extra bounce off the deck. David Miller stays back and cuts it past the diving effort at backward point for four.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled across the left-hander. Miller uses his feet and taps it to cover.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side again, on off, close to the body. Miller stays back and cuts it hard towards backward point, not in the gap though.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Shubman Gill hangs back and pulls it towards long on for one.
Jason Holder comes back to bowl. He went for 8 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker short ball on off, at 92.9 kph, Gill drags his pull shot to long on for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly miscued but it has gone wide of the in-ring fielder. Fuller and around off, Shubman Gill brings out the reverse-batted shot and places it past short fine leg. That fielder gets a bit wrong-footed in anticipation.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Krunal drops it short and on middle, Miller goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, on middle, Shubman turns it towards square leg for one.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) A touch short around off, it grips and turns away a bit, Gill helps it with gentle hands towards mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run. Excellent running between the wickets.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Miller goes on the back foot and forces it down to long on for a run.
