Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Karan Sharma is the new man in.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad Shami strikes and sends back KL Rahul for the second time in this campaign. Gujarat have started this game just like they had envisioned.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul waits on the back foot and cuts it hard to point but is unable to penetrate the gap. Four dots on the trot for Shami.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. KL Rahul punches it to cover-point but straight to the fielder.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Shami serves a length ball, on the fourth stump line. Rahul hangs back and blocks it out solidly.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off and shaping away. KL Rahul slashes hard at it but only to miss.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, angled down the leg side. KL Rahul tries to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hooda lets this one go. A wicket-taking over by Yash Dayal comes to an end.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Deepak Hooda riding on his luck here. A length ball, angled across the right-hander. Deepak Hooda looks to punch it away, but only manages to outside edge it past the slip fielder. The pace on the ball takes it away into the ropes at third man.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Hooda mistimes his drive to mid off.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat at number 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yash Dayal has the last laugh here. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore takes a stunning catch on his debut to send Quinton de Kock back on 11. A full-length ball, outside off at 135.3 kph. Quinton de Kock goes for an expansive drive but the ball flies off the outside edge towards backward point. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore there dives to his left and grabs it with both hands.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Quinton de Kock breaks his shackles with this maximum! A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock swings hard across the line. The ball flies behind the keeper off the top edge and it has enough on it to clear the fence.
3.1 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul picks this good-length delivery from outside off and punches it to deep point for one.
Yash Dayal comes into the attack. He replaces Hardik Pandya.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Just two runs off the over! Shami is off to an excellent start. A length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock drives it towards covers.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good length, on the pads, Rahul tucks it to square leg for an easy single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off. This one gets big on KL Rahul. He stays back and inside-edges it to point off the thigh pad. He wants a single but is sent back as Miller is quick to get to the ball.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the stumps. KL Rahul drives it back to the bowler.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shami bowls this one around the hips. Rahul hangs back and tucks it to square leg. He is unable to find the gap though.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Quinton de Kock taps it to covers for a quick single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the outside edge. This boundary spoils a good start for Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul slashes hard at it. The ball flies to third man off the outside edge for four.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Quinton de Kock flicks this full delivery to deep square leg for a single. He is off to a cautious start here.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A little bit of shape this time. This one lands on middle and leg and shapes into the batter. Quinton de Kock stays back and plays all around it to get rapped on the pads.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, on leg. Quinton de Kock stays back and clips it square on the leg side but straight to the fielder.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on leg. Quinton de Kock flicks it to deep square leg for a brace.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. KL Rahul tries to punch it away. It takes a thick outside edge and flies towards third man. It does not carry to the fielder and they take one.
Who will bowl from the other end? Hardik Pandya it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) Lands it on a length outside off, KL Rahul hangs back and goes after it. It goes to third man off the outside edge. They take one. KL Rahul is off the mark as well. A great start by Shami.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around off, on a length, nipping in sharply off the deck. KL Rahul stays back, tries to flick it away but misses to do so. He takes a hit on his pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off. This one grips and nips in a touch. KL Rahul tries to defend it out but the ball dies off his gloves and sneaks between his legs. He is unaware of where the ball is and takes his time to spot it.
0.3 over (0 Run) KL Rahul survives the first delivery by Shami this time though. A length ball, on top of off. KL Rahul dabs it towards short third man. He ventures out for a single but Quinton de Kock sends him back wisely.
0.2 over (1 Run) This one flies off the deck! Good length, around middle. Quinton de Kock is taken aback by the extra bounce. The ball goes to fine leg off the inside edge. They take one. Quinton de Kock and Lucknow are off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami starts with a length ball, angled into the pads. Quinton de Kock is rooted inside the crease. He tucks it to square leg.
