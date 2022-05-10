Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow says they wanted to bowl first anyway. Adds that he was not aware of the stats here that the team batting first has won 8 out of the 11 times. Mentions that batting first could be tricky and it gives their bowlers the opportunity to see what the pitch has to offer. States that they are not chasing the perfect game and they have been finding ways to win. Further says that the challenges will be different this evening and it's important to hold their composure. Feels that it's important to assess the conditions quickly and get their tactics and strategies right. Informs that they have one change - Karan Sharma comes in for Ravid Bishnoi.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat says that they are batting as they want to put runs on the board and the pitch looks fine, won't change much. Tells that the pitches have played a role here but it's more important for them to see how many runs they can put and how they defend it. Says that they have won 5 games which they could have lost so the odds have caught up and it is important as a team for them to be positive. Adds that it's important for them to forget the defeats, learn from them and move on. States that as a team they need to be positive. Informs that they have made three changes - Matthew Wade, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal come in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan and Pradeep Sangwan. Mentions that all the changes are tactical.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma (In for Ravi Bishnoi), Avesh Khan.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (In for Lockie Ferguson), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (In for Sai Sudharsan), Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal (In for Pradeep Sangwan), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. GUJARAT ELECT TO BAT!
Pitch report - It's a breezy evening here in Pune. The surface to be used is number 8, right at the centre and it has been used twice before. Most of the wickets here have been picked by the fast bowlers, i.e. 21 out of 25. The pitch doesn't have much grass and it wears a dry look. The seamers will get a lot of help from it and the breeze will also help.
The last time these two sides met was at the start of the tournament and it was Gujarat who came out on top. Lucknow will like to settle a score here and become the first team to get into the playoffs. Whatever be the result, we are in for an intriguing contest. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Lucknow, on the flip side, are coming into this game after winning four games on the trot. They have the winning momentum by their side and will be coming into this contest high on confidence. They have been clinical in all the departments of the game and Hooda batting at number 3 has done wonders for them. A solid and in-form batting line-up backed by an exemplary bowling attack, Lucknow look like the favourite to take this match.
Gujarat have had a great tournament so far, but they seem to have lost their rhythm. They are coming into this game after suffering consecutive losses. Their batting which has helped them win matches in crunch situations has not clicked in the last few games. That remains to be a slight issue. But, they are filled with match-winners and will have to step up in this important clash.
Hello and a warm welcome folks to match number 57 between the newbies of the tournament, Lucknow and Gujarat. The way they have been performing they do not really seem like the newbies. Both these sides are sitting pretty in the top half of the table with only being separated by the net run rate. The winner of this contest will get stationed at the top of the table and will also cement its spot in the playoffs. Plenty riding on this top-of-the-table clash. Stay tuned for more updates...
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Gujarat Titans are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.