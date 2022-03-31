Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! Outstanding over from Dwayne Bravo! Just 8 from it and 113 needed now from 60 balls! Coming to the ball - It is again a very full delivery, outside off. Quinton de Kock hits it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Rahul drills it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Quinton de Kock! A full delivery, outside off. Quinton de Kock reaches for it and slices it to deep point for a single. This has been a brilliant innings from the wicket-keeper batter. He failed in the first game but you cannot keep the man with such immense quality quiet for a long time.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another fuller and wider delivery, outside off. Quinton de Kock lets it go. Wide called again.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fuller and slower delivery, outside off. It is too wide. Quinton de Kock lets it go. The umpire signals it wide.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This is full on leg. Rahul makes room and hits it hard back to the bowler. The ball hits Bravo on his leg and deflects towards the off side. A single taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Quinton de Kock slices it to deep backward point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Rahul clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Drinks! A perfect start for Lucknow. Their two big players, their openers have stepped up and Lucknow are bossing this game now. Still 121 needed but if Chennai fail to get wickets in the next few overs, it will be very tough for Chennai to stop this batting lineup on this belter of a track. Dwayne Bravo comes back to bowl his second over.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 10 from the over! Shorter and flatter outside off. Rahul cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 121 needed from 66 balls!
8.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These are not good signs for Chennai! A shorter and flatter delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock slams it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock works it towards the leg side.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Quinton de Kock looks to reverse-sweep but gets just some past of his blade. It falls back on the turf.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! A shorter and flatter delivery on middle. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) It will go down as a drop chance but a tough one! This is fuller around off. Rahul skips down the track and slices it over cover-point. Tushar Deshpande runs behind to his left and reaches it. However, fails to pouch it. Two runs taken.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tossed up on middle. KL Rahul dances down the track and launches it over long on for a biggie. He is a class player and he is showing that today.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker one on off. Quinton de Kock makes room again and cuts it to deep point for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality shot from quality player! This is fuller on middle. Quinton de Kock makes room and lifts this over extra-cover for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery on middle. Rahul pushes it to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Rahul works it towards mid on pocket.
Moeen Ali is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for Lucknow! Shorter, it lands outside off and skids through. de Kock looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads. 145 needed in 78.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angled into middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! That is brilliant use of the feeet. Steps out and gets to the pitch of it, hammers it over the long on fence for a biggie.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another run! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Big side and an easy two! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper brings himself on. He and Dwayne Bravo are key for Chennai here.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a very good over by Bravo! This though is a good start from Lucknow Super Giants! They are 55 for 0 after the Powerplay! Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, fuller, this is carved ount to deep point for one. Can he end the over well?
5.4 overs (0 Run) ANother dot! This is full and wide outside off. De Kock fails to jam it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Outside off, fuller, this is hit hard to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That was a sitter. A life to a player you do not want to give one. Fuller and outside off, de Kock hits it hard but straight to Ali who spills it.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, de Kock hits it through covers. Two taken.
