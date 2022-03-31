Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Ravi Bishnoi has been really good so far! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely from Moeen again! This lands on off and then turns away. Moeen plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) That should not have been a run! On off, yet again a googly, Moeen looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to short third man. A single. The fielder was on his heels there.
9.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Another good, this lands on off and spins away. Ali looks to push at it but is beaten.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate runs! This lands outside off and spins away a touch. Moeen looks to push at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man. 100 up and in no time. 230 is on the cards here.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Shorter and outside off, Dube looks to cut but gets an underedge on the off side. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is timed wonderfully! On a length and around off, this is sliding onto the bat nicely, Dube times it through covers, it races away to the fence. Third boundary in the over.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Dube jams it out to mid on.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some shot! Just used the pace! He loves width on offer! Full and outside off, he times it over cover for a boundary.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The direction was poor there! Short and down the leg side, Dube helps it on it way towards fine leg. The fielder runs to his left and dives but his effort goes in vain.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short! Dube is not comfortable with that delivery. He fends it away.
Dushmantha Chameera to continue. He will bowl his third over now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Ravi! A much-needed one for his side. On the pads, this is worked to short fine leg.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! On middle, this is worked through wide mid on. Two taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Dube is off the mark, flatter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Shivam Dube is the next man in.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! THREE REDS AND UTHAPPA IS A GONER! Huge wicket as he was taking the game away. Welcome wicket for Lucknow and it is Bishnoi, who had a poor game last time around who provides the breakthrough. This lands on middle, it straightens and skids through. Uthappa goes back to flick but is late in getting his bat down. It hits the pad. A huge appeal but turned down. Reviewed and replays show that the on-field call has to be overturned. A good innings by Uthappa, he has done his job. Can Lucknow crawl back into the game now?
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Uthappa! He has really done well for Chennai since they have included him in the side in the last edition. Gets there by working this fine on the leg side for two.
It's time for Ravi Bishnoi to show his skills now. He is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over then! On middle, slower one. Robin Uthappa flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a run as this is pushed down to long on.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is wonderful timing again! A boundary is coming almost every over! Length and on off, this is stroked througyh covers and this one races away to the fence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Another run! On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Half stop! A good stop though! On off, this is timed well towards cover. The fielder dives to his left and makes a wonderful stop. Just a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Drinks! A much-needed break for Lucknow! What a Powerplay this has been for Chennai, Robin Uthappa is looking like a man on a mission and has smashed Lucknow bowlers all over the park so far. Lucknow has got the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by Ravi Bishnoi but Moeen Ali has walked out at number 3 and has started smashing it from the word go. Lucknow need wickets and need them quickly to restrict Chennai to a reasonable total. Dushmantha Chameera is back on. He went for 12 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Moeen Ali is playing with the field here! The square leg was pushed back and the mid-wicket was got in. This is bowled shorter. Ali goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. A solid end to a solid Powerplay for Chennai.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That hits the cushions on the full! Another biggie! On middle, the slog sweep is out, this is hit over square leg and it hits the cushion on the full.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is timed wonderfully. On off, flatter, this is driven beautifully through covers. Races away. Chennai are oin a roll here.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, this is worked to square leg.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
