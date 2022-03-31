Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
16.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That goes over the fence! A welcome biggie. Right in the slot this one, fuller and on off, it is hit over the long off fence. Can he get another one?
16.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Once again, a wild swingt to this slower one outside off. It goes off the toe-end towards deep point for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A slower one outside off, Hooda swings again but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Lewis is looking to hit the ball way too hard! Shorter and angling into the body, Lewis looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the body. A leg bye taken.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one does not come out right, it is well wide outside off. Left alone.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Lewis swung so hard there! Misses out though! Angled into middle, Liews looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Dots are gold.
DRINKS! Chennai have done well after the 10th over and have got wickets at regular intervals to put pressure back on Lucknow. However, the target is still not out of reach for Lucknow and if Lewis and Hooda get going, Lucknow are in with a great chance. Final four overs coming up...
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! 55 needed now from 24 balls! A full delivery, outside off. Lewis hits it straight to the cover fielder in the ring. A single taken. 12 runs from the over!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lewis is the man for Lucknow! Bravo serves a low full toss outside off. Lewis drills it through covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Very full again, on middle and leg. Hooda looks to clip it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary now and Hooda shows his power this time! A full delivery on off. Hooda goes very deep in his crease and slams it straight down the ground for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Very full delivery, outside off. Lewis slices it to deep backward point for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A slower yorker from 'round the wicket, around off. Hooda just digs it out towards the off side for a single.
