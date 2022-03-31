Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Just the two! A full toss outside off, Dhoni lifts it over cover for two. He did not look to hit that hard, just tried to time it.
19.4 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick but only one! On middle, this is woked through mid-wicket for one.
Review time! A huge appeal for an LBW is turned down. Seems to be going down leg.
19.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Three reds! Another successful review by Lucknow and this is a brilliant last over by Tye so far. Two wickets after going for a boundary! This is full and on the leg pole. Dwaine Pretorius looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Lucknow review again. Three reds. Tye on a hat-trick.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tye has his first! Jadeja will be disappointed he could not get that away! It was a full toss on the pads, this is whipped in the air and towards deep mid-wicket. Manish Pandey takes another good catch running to his right. Can Lucknow keep them under 210 now?
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and the 200 is up! A full toss on middle, this is heaved through mid-wicket, in the gap and races away to the fence.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end! Not a bad over to be honest. Despite a biggie and a boundary, 11 from it and a wicket. Shorter and outside off, Dhoni swings but misses.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, slower one. Dhoni swings but misses.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carves it over! Poor from Avesh! That is not the line you want to bowl with point and third man up. Outside off, fuller, this is carved over point. 10 from the two balls faced by Dhoni.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Dhoni wastes no time! That is a brute of a shot! Shorter and outside of, this is slammed over the point fence for a biggie. That is another massive hit. Shades of the old Dhoni there.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat now! Can he roll back the years and help Chennai finish on a high?
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a brilliant catch! Never easy when it goes so high and with the lights on. Brilliant from Lewis. End of a superb knock from Dube, he deserved a half ton but falls one short of it. Fuller and on middle, Dube looks to go over mid-wicket but hits it high up in the air, Lewis at deep md-wicket runs to his right and takes it with a slide. He does indicate he lost it in the lights so does well to hang on. Can Lucknow finish well now?
18.1 overs (1 Run) Bowling to his field! Full and outside off, this is carved towards deep point for one.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Longer side so two more! Fuller and on middle, Dube swings, it goes off the inner half through square leg for two. Another big over for Chennai. 220 is possible now.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! Oh my! What a shot! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled and it sails over the square leg fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, this is hit down to long on for one.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Good placement again! Shorter and on off, Jadeja pushes it wide of sweeper cover. Takes two.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is not the line you want to bowl with mid-wicket up! Short and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket. Boundary! Jadeja has two boundaries in 4 balls.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, Dube mistimes the pull down to fine leg for one.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the great spell by Ravi Bishnoi! A fuller delivery on off. Jadeaja drills it to long off for a boundary. Good shot by the skipper.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A googly this time, it is around off. Jadeja looks to cut it but misses. Dot ball!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Dube drills it to long off. Hooda does well in the deep and keeps it to just a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter around off. Jadeja cuts it hard to sweeper cover for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOLWED! Ravi Bishnoi has been the shining light for Lucknow today! This is pushed quicker and flatter and it skids through. Ambati Rayudu dances down the track and looks to heave it across the line. He misses it completely and the ball shatters the stumps. Second wicket for Ravi Bishnoi and end of a fine knock from Ambati Rayudu.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This is unlucky for the bowler but that's the way this game goes! A fuller delivery, around off. Ambati Rayudu goes for a big slog-sweep but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the third man fence for a boundary.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end a huge over for Chennai! A low full toss on the pads, this is worked wide of long on for two.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Rayudu looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A run taken.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive, that is massive! Lovely use of the feet, Krunal slows it up and bowls it around off, Rayudu gets to the pitch of it and nails it over the long on fence.
There seems to be some problem with the ball! We have a change of ball now and all set to resume now.
15.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dushmantha Chameera is having a poor day in the field! This is a high full toss on the pads, not high enough to be called a no all. Dube looks to pull, it goes off the inner half to short fine leg where it is dropped. This could prove costly. Dube is in some form here. A single taken.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dube is in his elements here today! Outside off, this is powered through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and dives but his effort goes in vain.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
