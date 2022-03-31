Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
12.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Angling on leg again. Quinton de Kock backs away a bit and looks to pull it but completely miscues it. The ball hits his bat and falls on the turf.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Drifting on the pads from 'round the wicket. Quinton de Kock works it to fine leg for a couple.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! A yorker outside off, this is jammed through point for two.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is carved away! A welcome boundary then! OUtside off, fuller, this is guided through point and this one races away to the fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, keeping it wide to de Kock, he hits it through point for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Evin Lewis is the next man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Pandey does not last for long and Lucknow now in trouble! This is fuller and on off, way too full to get under. Pandey looks to hit it over mid off but hits it to Bravo there. He takes a fine catch and Tushar Deshpande gets into the wicket column now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Dots are gold! Shorter and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
Tushar Deshpande is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) The fielder almost lost it there! A low full toss, dipping. On middle, Pandey looks to flick but is early in the shot, it goes off the inner half towards square leg. The ball spins away from him but he does well to dive and stop it. A single in the end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yet another wide as this too is bowled well outside off.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, left alone.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, Pandey slaps it down the ground and takes two.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pandey looks to cut but chops it to covers.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! Outside off, this is guided through point for a couple.
Manish Pandey walks in at number 3.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Chennai needed! The big one of Rahul. Dwaine Pretorius did not do a lot with the bat but he has got the big fish. Rahul walks across, this is banged in short and outside off, Rahul looks to pull, it goes off the top edge over short fine leg. Ambati Rayudu runs back and takes a really good catch. Have to say, after this wicket, Chennai slightly ahead in the gap. 112 needed in 58.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
