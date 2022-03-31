Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Ambati Rayudu does not use his feet and looks to hit it away but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A flatter delivery and slightly shorter on off. Ambati Rayudu punches it to covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on off. Dube drives it to covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Dube steers it towards third man for a single. Good over by Avesh Khan.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Ambati Rayudu steers it towards third man for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ambati Rayudu now gets off the mark with a boundary! Lovely shot. It is short, around off. Ambati Rayudu waits for it and just guides it fine towards the third man fence for a boundary.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker on off. Ambati Rayudu digs it out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, around off. Ambati Rayudu leaves it alone.
Ambati Rayudu walks out to bat!
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What an inspired bowling change by KL Rahul! Avesh Khan has been expensive today but gets a big fish now! Lands on a length, on off. Moeen Ali goes for a big heave across the line but misses. The ball shatters the stumps and Avesh Khan is pumped up. So two set batters gone now and this is an opportunity for Lucknow to get back in this game.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 118/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.