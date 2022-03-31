Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over! On middle, this is flicked but to mid-wicket for one.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap again! Short and on middle, de Kock hammers the pull through square leg for a boundary. 50 up for Lucknow, this is a very good start for them.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes short but that is very short. Left alone. Wided.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! A full toss on the pads, this is clipped through square leg, it is in the gap and a boundary results.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Rahul works it towards mid on and takes one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Outside off, Rahul looks to guide it past point but the fielder dives and keeps it down to one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away with disdain! Slightly shorter and Rahul picks the length early, he pulls it over mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Quinton de Kock drives and drives it well but the fielder at cover-point makes a good stop.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and a bit of pace on this delivery at 138.3 kph, on middle and leg. Quinton de Kock looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a slight appeal from the bowler but it is going down leg.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A short delivery and down the leg side. Quinton de Kock pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! If this man gets going, it is very hard to stop him. A fullish delivery on off. Quinton de Kock drills it through covers for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! A good-length delivery, around off and it shapes into Quinton de Kock. He looks to push at it but gets beaten off the inside edge.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! This is fuller on off. Quinton de Kock plays it on up and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) 13 runs from the over as Rahul takes a couple from the last ball! Back of a length, on middle. Rahul with a short-arm pull and it goes towards deep backward square leg. The fielder cuts it off and two runs are taken.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Rahul drives it to mid off this time.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again width on offer and Rahul punishes it! This is full and outside off. Rahul gets across and slices it over point for a boundary.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here is the first sign of aggression from KL Rahul! This is full and outside off. KL Rahul lifts this over deep extra-cover for a maximum. 86 metres hit over cover!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Rahul defends it towards mid off.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Mukesh Choudhary drifts on the pads. Quinton de Kock works it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A good ball to end but an expensive start from Deshpande! Outside off, this one swings away. Rahul looks to push at it but is beaten.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Lucknow won't mind how they come as long as they do! Poor ball! On the pads, Rahul looks to pull but misses, it hits the pad and rolls down to the fine leg fence.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, de Kock waits and guides it down to third man for one.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Kock gets it away! His team will hope this gets him going. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder again! Fuller and on off, this is hit hard but to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is dirven but to mid off.
Tushar Deshpande to share the new ball with Mukesh Choudhary.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end a tidy first over from Mukesh! Fuller and on middle, this is driven towards mid on for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Leading edge but safe! Angled into the pads, de Kock closes the face of the bat early, it goes off a soft leading edge to cover. De Kock wants a run but is sent back.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good lines and lengths! Length and on off, de Kock defends.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rahul is off the mark! His first run of this edition! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good start by Mukesh Choudhary! Length and on off, Rahul gets right behind the line and defends.
0.1 over (0 Run) A short one to begin with. Rahul wants a sighter as he leaves it alone.
