Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 18 runs from the over!
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Serves a length delivery on middle. Robin Uthappa defends it with soft hand towards square leg and initially looks for only a single but the fielders are slow to approach the ball and the batters run two.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Robin Uthappa is on fire here! A length delivery on middle. Robin Uthappa gets across towards the off side and just guides it over short fine leg for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Tye replies with a short delivery, around off. Robin Uthappa sways away from the line of the ball.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch this time! Lands on a length, around off. Robin Uthappa opens the face of his blade and steers it fine towards the third man fence for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is no stopping Robin Uthappa today! It is on the shorter length, on off. Robin Uthappa stays deep in his crease and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off at 135.9 kph. Ali gets the leading edge of his blade towards mid off as he looks to push it away.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Ali works it to mid on.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen Ali joins the act now! Avesh Khan has been poor so far. It is short on middle. Ali pulls it over fine leg for a maximum. The extra pace took the ball way over the fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and around off. Robin Uthappa defends it towards the off side.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Robin Uthappa continues with his merry ways! A fullish delivery, around off. Robin Uthappa leans forward and creams a drive through covers for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Moeen Ali defends it onto the turf. Good over by Andrew Tye and a successful one for Lucknow.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on middle. Ali drives it to mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Ali punches it to covers.
Moeen Ali walks out to bat now!
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Brilliant presence of mind shown by Ravi Bishnoi and it's another failure for Ruturaj Gaikwad! Tye serves a length delivery on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to work it towards the leg side but gets the inside edge onto his pads and the ball goes towards the off side. In the meanwhile, there is a big appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down. Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to steal a single but is sent back by his partner. However, Ravi Bishnoi is quick to collect the ball and fires a direct hit at the batter's end. The leg umpire takes it upstairs and Ruturaj Gaikwad is short of his crease. Big wicket this!
2.2 overs (1 Run) Goes slightly shorter on middle. Robin Uthappa mistimes his pull to square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Angling into the pads, Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
Change! Andrew Tye has the ball in hand now.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another expensive over and Robin Uthappa is showing his class here. On a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa just lifts this towards deep mid-wicket and gets another boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Robin Uthappa defends it solidly off the front foot this time.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Dushmantha Chameera drifts on the pads. Robin Uthappa just whips it over deep square leg for a biggie. He hit that 83 metres away!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Robin Uthappa blocks it out.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short ball again and this one also takes off the pitch. It goes over the head of the batter, Robin Uthappa. He ducks under it and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps jumps and stops it. The umpire calls it wide for height.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Goes back of a length, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad punches it to point for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad works it to mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end then? Dushmantha Chameera it is.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! So a very expensive first over from Avesh Khan! This one is banged in short, around off. It bounce way too high as Robin Uthappa lets it go. The ball goes over the keeper and races away for a boundary, Quinton de Kock had no chance there as he jumps to catch it.
0.5 over (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Robin Uthappa works it past square leg for a couple.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bangs it short this time, on off. Robin Uthappa looks to duck under it but takes his eyes off. The ball hits his helmet and Manish Pandey takes a catch on the off side. Good short delivery!
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Robin Uthappa blocks it out.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...lovely timing again! Lands on a length and around off. Robin Uthappa goes back and punches it through point for a boundary. Robin Uthappa is looking in great touch.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to game number 7 of the Indian T20 League 2022! Avesh Khan drifts on the pads straightaway and Robin Uthappa clips it past square leg for a boundary. Superb timing.
We are all set to begin! Lucknow players are in huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa are the openers for Chennai. Avesh Khan to start with the ball for Lucknow. Can he make the new ball talk. Let's find out. Here we go...
Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow, says that his role has a lot to do with strategy and helping people and more importantly about getting results their way. Tells that they played well from the situation they were in but they need to learn and it is all about results. Talks about Ayush Badoni and tells that it is too early to talk about him and one innings does not make him a superstar but says that he has talent and that is why he is in the team. Says that it has been good for him so far but there are lot of emotions involved and adds that it is a new franchise and they want to grow with the franchise.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali (In place of Devon Conway), Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius (In place of Mitchell Santner), Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary (In place of Adam Milne).
Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye (In place of Mohsin Khan), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Ravindra Jadeja, the skipper of Chennai, says they wanted to bowl first too as there is some grass on the wicket but now they need to bat well. Tells that they they are blessed to have a huge fan following. Informs that Moeen Ali is back and Milne is out due to an injury and they have three changes in their team.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says they need to play good cricket at the end of the day and they have been watching the other games and the ball really gets wet and hence, they want to bowl first. States he really enjoyed the last game, the boys showed a lot of fight and they showed great character but they are looking forward to this game. Informs they have one change, Andrew Tye comes in for Mohsin Khan.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann is down for a pitch report. Tells that one side boundary is shorter and the other side is longer. He says that there was a bit of extra bounce in the first game on this venue. Tells that the batters were not able to get off the front foot so adds that expect a bit of halfway magic. He tells that the water has been put on the surface since the other day and says that it is a bit greener. Mentions that the pitch is good to bat on but the seamers might get help here. Signs off by saying that is overall a good surface for batting.
Chennai, on the other hand, just could not assess the conditions and adapt quickly on a fresh wicket in their opening game. The top-order faltered and after that, they were always behind the game despite MS Dhoni displaying some of his vintage finishing skills. In the bowling department, apart from Dwayne Bravo, everyone else had an ordinary outing but with Moeen Ali all set to be back for this encounter, expect Chennai to come out all guns blazing. Will we see Chennai opening their account on the points table tonight? Or will Lucknow cross the line to register the first victory for a new franchise? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Lucknow have one of the most celebrated opening pair of the tournament with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. However, it was the depth in their squad that came to their rescue when the top-order faltered in the opening game. The bowling group too showed tremendous fight defending a modest total in wet conditions and despite a loss, the first game must have surely given them a lot of confidence and we can expect a more clinical display from KL Rahul and his boys in this game.
The high-octane action in the 15th edition of the Indian T20 League continues as the defending champions, Chennai get ready to lock horns against a star-studded Lucknow team. Both teams started their campaign with a loss in the opening game and it is an opportunity for them to get their house in order tonight. If Lucknow win, it will be the first victory for the new franchise and they will surely be looking to notch it up against one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian T20 League, Chennai.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 63/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.