Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar on Wednesday became the first uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash a century in the playoffs. The batter achieved this feat during his side's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was a memorable day at the field for Patidar as he smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 54 to guide his side to a massive total of 207/4 at the end of their 20 overs. In reply, LSG could score only 193/6.

Patidar reached the 100-mark off 49 balls with a six off Mohsin Khan in the 18th over.

He also became the first player from his side to hit a century in the playoffs, surpassing Chris Gayle's 89-run knock in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians in the 2011 edition of the league. Previously, the highest score by an uncapped player in playoffs/knock-out matches was by Manish Pandey during the 2014 edition of IPL. Then playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in the finals, he had scored 94 runs for his side.

Overall, he is the fourth uncapped player to hit a century in the league. The first one was Manish Pandey, who scored an unbeaten 114 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2009. The other uncapped players with an IPL century are Paul Valthaty (120* for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in 2011) and Devdutt Padikkal (101* for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in 2021).

So far, five centuries have been scored during the IPL playoffs/knock-out games in the history of the league. This includes Shane Watson (117* for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 finals), Wriddhiman Saha (115* for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 finals), Virender Sehwag (122 for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 in 2014) and Murali Vijay (113 for Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 in 2012).

His century was also the fastest one of the season.