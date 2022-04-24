The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will aim to get back to winning ways after their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game. Standing in their way is a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) team, which will look to end their losing streak of seven games. Rahul is expected to make at least one change and Andrew Tye is likely to be given a go ahead for this crucial tie at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Here's the likely Lucknow Super Giants line-up for their fixture vs Mumbai Indians:

Quinton de Kock: The wicket-keeper batter has had a mixed tournament so far at the top of the order. However, he could be motivated to perform well against his former franchise and prove a point.

KL Rahul: The opener will be key to LSG's chances and would look to continue his purple patch against MI. Rahul scored a stupendous century against MI in the first leg less than a week ago.

Manish Pandey: The experienced Indian batter will have his task cut out and will look to get into the thick of things against MI bowlers, who have looked out of sorts during crunch situations.

Krunal Pandya: He put on a sublime all-round show in LSG's last game vs RCB. He scored 42 runs and also claimed one wicket.

Deepak Hooda: His finishing skills have been the highlight of the LSG franchise. The batter has hit some crucial runs in the death overs that have proved invaluable for the team.

Ayush Badoni: The youngster started the tournament brilliantly and has grabbed the limelight in his debut IPL season. He proved his doubters wrong with hard-hitting shots against experienced pacers.

Marcus Stoinis: Although the Australian all-rounder joined the franchise after a few games, the value he brings to the team gives a perfect balance and makes Rahul's job easier while picking the team.

Jason Holder: Another all-rounder that Rahul looks up to is West Indies' Holder. The tall player is quite flexible with the bat as well as the ball and provides incredible depth to the LSG squad.

Andrew Tye: He can replace Dushmantha Chameera. Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. Tye came in as a late replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner started the season on a positive note with an impressive economy and wickets under his belt. However, he seems to be struggling a bit will be looking to be back among wickets against MI.