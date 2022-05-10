Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) currently hold the top two places in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table. They face each other on Tuesday. Both teams have 16 points from 11 games and a win will seal a play-off berth. While GT is being led by Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal in a senior member of LSG. In this clash, where the two brothers will be pitted against each other, Krunal has got a "lucky charm" by his side.

The spinning allrounder posted the following image of a kid, with the caption: "Got my lucky charm on my side for tomorrow's game @hardikpandya7." The kid is wearing a LSG jersey and is the son of Hardik Pandya. His name is Agastya.

On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

KL Rahul has led from the front and the opener is the second highest run scorer in the tournament, collecting 451 runs from 11 games with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The team has relied heavily on him to get the job done with the bat. But the likes of Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have taken more responsibility in the recent games which will definitely take the pressure off Rahul.

Promoted

Their bowling unit has been right on mark. While LSG were able to defend 153 against Punjab Kings, they polished off KKR for just 101, with pacers Avesh Khan and Jason Holder proving to be too hot to handle for the former champions.

Gujarat's stellar run in the IPL can be attributed to their ability to come back from tough situations. They had different players winning games for them but that was not the case against MI when they failed to get nine runs off the last over in what should have been an easy run chase.