Lucknow Super Giants got off to a bad start in the IPL 2022 season as they lost their first match against the Gujarat Titans but they have managed to change their fortunes around with wins against Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad. The addition of Jason Holder further bolstered the bowling lineup and the likes of Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni have punched above their weight this season and they have given Lucknow much-needed firepower in the middle-order. It is hard to expect Lucknow Super Giants making any changes to their team for the clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Here is what we think should be Lucknow Super Giants' playing XI against Delhi Capitals

1) KL Rahul: The right-handed opening batter scored 68 runs for LSG against the SunRisers Hyderabad when the top-order had collapsed. He provided much-needed stability at the top and his franchise would hope for the skipper to continue playing fighting aggressive knocks.

2) Quinton de Kock: The left-handed Proteas batter has the potential to destroy any bowling attack and with KL Rahul at the other end, the bowlers are sure to have a hard time till the time the duo stays at the crease.

3) Manish Pandey: The Indian batter has failed in all the games so far and he would hope to pick up the pace and repay the faith the franchise showed by picking him up in the mega auction.

4) Evin Lewis: The maverick batter from the West Indies showed what he is made of against CSK as he guided his team over the line and he would hope for the runs to keep flowing at a quick pace.

5) Deepak Hooda: The MVP for LSG this season has been on fire and he has time and time again played crucial knocks. He can also roll his arm over and as a result, he is one of the most crucial members of the franchise.

6) Ayush Badoni: The 22-year-old Delhi batter has so far scored 92 runs in three matches, including a 54-run knock in the game against Gujarat Titans. Everyone in the cricketing circles is going gung-ho over this young batter and the franchise would hope for good performances to keep coming in.

7) Krunal Pandya: The spin-bowling all-rounder can change the game with both the bat and ball in hand and he is a crucial member of the LSG playing XI.

8) Jason Holder: Holder bowled a perfect final over against SRH and he returned with three wickets in the game, showing the world again that he is one of the most improved cricketers going around.

9) Ravi Bishnoi: The wiley leg-spinner does not concede runs at a quick pace and his four overs are almost guaranteed to keep LSG on top and create pressure on the opposition.

10) Andrew Tye: The Australian has not been able to impress as such but looking at how, LSG have been winning, the franchise are unlikely to replace him and hence the pacer will get a long rope to show what he is made of.

11) Avesh Khan: The pacer broke the back of SRH's batting lineup as he returned with four wickets and he would hope for the rub of the green to go his way once again.