The Indian Premier League is a platform where talent meets opportunity and in the ongoing season, the youngsters have grabbed their opportunities with both hands and have impressed whenever they have got a chance. Lucknow Super Giants' young batter Ayush Badoni has left a mark on both fans and pundits and he continues to impress with each passing game for the franchise. Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri is also bowled over by the 22-year-old's showing in the cash-rich league.

"He has looked very impressive. I have loved his temperament and he is not overawed by any names and he is not afraid to pull out those big shots. He seems to have time. He is very calculated; he knows which areas he has to hit. Gets into position early, the movement is pretty swift and he does it with ease," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

Badoni first grabbed the spotlight in the game against Gujarat Titans as he scored 54 and then he backed up that performance against Chennai Super Kings as he scored a quickfire 19 to help his side chase down 211.

In the game against SunRisers Hyderabad, Badoni had scored quickfire 19 runs to help his side post more than 165 runs on the board.

"They start early. My generation would start focusing on Test match cricket. Today's generation, you gotta take all three formats into play. You start playing your shots very very early in your career. In our day, if you try and play the reverse sweep or the sweep or the scoop or the lap shot, your coaches would have gone berserk. Today, when you see it happening on television, you want to try and do it," said Shastri.

"It is good to see and the guys are adapting well. Different era, different formats in the game and the styles are different. They come prepared," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants have won two matches in the ongoing season so far and they are placed at the fifth spot in the points table. They will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.