IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between RCB vs PBKS: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl vs Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. RCB are placed fourth in the Points Table currently while PBKS are languishing at the 8th spot with five wins from 11 games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mayank Agarwal at the toss: "Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that's why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team (for longer periods)."

Faf du Plessis at the toss: "We'll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn't making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that's a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl."

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

