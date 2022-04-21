IPL 2022, MI vs CSK LIVE Updates: Mukesh Choudhary Rocks Mumbai Indians With 3 Early Wickets
IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live IPL Score Updates: MI lost Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis early to left-arm Mukesh Chaudhary.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings: MI lost Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the 1st over of the match as left-arm Mukesh Choudhary started brilliantly for CSK. Mitchell Santner had one missed stumping chance off Suryakumar Yadav but Choudhary returned to remove Brevis for 4 runs. Earlier, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to bowl first against MI at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Both teams made two changes each. Rohit Sharma handed the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen while Moeen and Jordan made way for Pretorius and Santner for CSK. MI will be looking to register their first win in the tournament after a dismal start to this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which has seen them lose six back-to-back matches. CSK, on the other hand, have one win in as many games and will look to bring their campaign back on track. All eyes will be on the likes of Rohit Sharma, who is personally struggling with the bat at the moment. While, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will have to lead from the front for CSK. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai
- 19:56 (IST)Dropped Catch - Bravo drops a sitter as Mukesh bowls beautifullyTilak Verma gets a reprieve as Bravo drops a sitterMukesh Choudhary is on fire hereMI 27/3 in 4.1 overs
- 19:51 (IST)Wicket - Mukesh Choudhary strikes again, Brevis goes for 4Mukesh Choudhary is on fire as he removes Brevis for 4 runsMI 23/3 after 3 overs
- 19:45 (IST)Wicket - Mukesh Choudhary strikes again, Ishan falls for a duckMukesh Choudhary has two wicket in his first over itselfThis time, Ishan Kishan falls for a duckMI 2/2 after 0.5 overs
- 19:34 (IST)Wicket- Mukesh Choudhary gets RohitRohit Sharma departs on the second ball of the match as Mukesh Choudhary strikesMI 0/1 after 0.2 overs
- 19:30 (IST)Match begins - All eyes on Right Sharma and Ishan KishanMI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are in the middleMukesh Choudhary starts proceedings for CSKMI 0/0 after 0.1 overs
- 19:16 (IST)Playing XI and what captains had to say at the tossMumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit BumrahChennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh ChoudharyAt the toss:Rohit Sharma: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back. Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in. Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left handers in the middle and that's why we wanted an off-spinner. We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there.Ravindra Jadeja: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage of that. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan we are going with Pretorius and Santner. He's (Milne) injured and has to go home.
- 19:06 (IST)Toss: CSK opt to bowl vs MICSK have opted to bowl first vs MIRavindra Jadeja won the toss
- 19:05 (IST)CSK make two changesCSK have also made two changesA couple of changes for CSK. Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in.
- 18:58 (IST)Dube and Kishan speak before the matchWhat both players had to say before the match:Shivam Dube: "It's amazing to be a father. It feels difference and trying to be a good father, not a strict one. The confidence was much needed in my cricket in IPL, so I have got the confidence and I always felt that I had the skill and talent to perform well in the IPL, just needed to be given confidence and I got that from CSK. So, I'm showing my skills now. There is no pressure now, if you're wearing Yellow jersey, there's always big support from the fans and the support staff."Ishan Kishan: "I always think this is the season's biggest match, considering the number of times we have won the title and the rivalry that exists between us. It's also important for us to win, we just need to continue playing with intensity. We always play to win, they (CSK) have a lot of experience, Dhoni behind the stumps backs his bowlers and passes a lot of information, so we need to be a step ahead of them. He (Sachin Tendulkar - mentor, Mumbai Indians) just told me to be myself, people know that I'm an attacking player and I shouldn't play with any fear of failure."
- 18:57 (IST)Two debuts for Mumbai Indians for today's matchMumbai Indians have two debutants. Rohit Sharma hands the cap to Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen. The Aussie pacer might be coming in for Tymal Mills.
- 18:54 (IST)Arjun Tendulkar had a peach of a delivery up his sleeve vs Ishan Kishanin trainingArjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant yorker and it ended up castling Ishan Kishan during a training session
- 18:51 (IST)Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs CSK IPL 2022 game !Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of MI vs CSK IPL 2022 gameMI will be looking to register their first win in the tournament after a dismal start to this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which has seen them lose six back-to-back matchesCSK, on the other hand, have one win in as many games and will look to bring their campaign back on trackAll eyes will be on the likes of Rohit Sharma, who is personally struggling with the bat at the momentWhile, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will have to lead from the front for CSK
