IPL 2022, LSG vs RR LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Super Giants Take On Rajasthan Royals, Aim To Secure Playoffs Berth
IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live IPL Score Updates: Aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs, LSG take on RR at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
IPL Score 2022, LSG vs RR Scoreboard: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson during toss.© BCCI/IPL
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Led by KL Rahul, season debutants LSG will be aiming to secure a play-off berth with a win against RR. Lucknow are currently second in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 12 fixtures, including eight wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, RR are third with 14 points from the same number of games with eight wins and four losses. A win will be crucial for both sides as the league stage nears its end. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
Match 63, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 15, 2022
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- 18:27 (IST)IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live: Previous resultBoth sides have only faced each other once this season, in Match 20. In that game, RR came out on top, defeating LSG by three runs.All eyes will be on Yuzvendra Chahal, who bagged four wickets against LSG in that game.
- 18:13 (IST)IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 63 between LSG and RR, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
