Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways on Sunday as the side defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Asked to bat first, CSK posted 202/2 in 20 overs and it was largely due to the opening stand of 182 between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. During the course of this partnership, the duo broke several records and they also registered the fourth highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament.

The opening partnership of 182 is the biggest partnership for any wicket by a CSK pair.

This stand is also the biggest for any wicket at Pune in the tournament.

With this stand, the duo also registered the highest partnership for the opening wicket in this year's IPL.

SunRisers Hyderabad have an excellent bowling lineup comprising T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Bhuveshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen. However, they were not able to curtail Chennai Super Kings.

Gaikwad and Conway registered the highest partnership for any wicket against SRH in the history of the cash-rich league.

Against SRH, CSK were asked to bat first and the MS Dhoni-led side posted 202/2 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock of 99 while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85.

Hyderabad got their first wicket after 17.5 overs as T Natarajan dismissed Gaikwad.

Mukesh Choudhary then took four wickets as CSK restricted SRH to 189/6, registering a win by 13 runs.

CSK are ninth in the points table with six points and they will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, May 4.