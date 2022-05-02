Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Just short! Sen almost gets the big breakthrough for his team. Back of a length, on the body. The ball hurries onto Shreyas Iyer as he looks to pull. The ball loops up off the splice of the bat but lands in front of Yuzvendra Chahal at mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) This is on the hips and Iyer does well to tickle it fine. Ravichandran Ashwin runs to his left from fine leg and cuts it off. Two taken.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and quick, just drifting down leg a touch. There is a noise but a wide is given.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good comeback delivery from Kuldeep Sen! Sen goes quicker and bowls this one at 146.7 clicks and nails the yorker on leg stump. Iyer tries to make room again but does well to jam it out in the end.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Shreyas Iyer and picks up a welcome boundary. Pacy delivery, at 144.2 kph and around off. Iyer makes room for himself and smashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, punched towards mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Good length, around the hips but going down the leg side. Sanju Samson springs to his right and gets a glove on it. The batters just get a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, bowled at good pace. Rana has a slash at it but is unable to connect.
Strategic break! A steady start for Kolkata with Shreyas Iyer playing the anchor role. Rajasthan have been brilliant as well. Both Chahal and Ashwin will look to control the middle phase now. 103 runs needed in 66 balls. Kuldeep Sen to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) This is angled onto the pads, Rana flicks it past square leg and picks up a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Here comes the gem of a stock delivery. On a nagging length, on off. This one grips and turns away sharply. Rana presses forward to defend but is well beaten.
8.4 overs (1 Run) It's the carrom ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer nudges it out on the off side for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rana works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. These two need to build a partnership but also need to be mindful of the rising required rate.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter again, darted into off stump. Iyer taps it towards covers and picks up a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, on off. Iyer keeps it out on the off side.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, around off. This one turns into Nitish Rana who makes a bit of room for himself and cuts it through cover-point for a brace.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, at 77 kp and on the pads. Iyer waits for it and turns it through square leg for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Iyer can't get it past the man at short cover.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Nitish Rana steps out and drives it down to long off for one more.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on a length and around off. The ball grips and turns as Iyer knocks it down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal starts off with a floater on off. Rana presses forward and nudges it towards point for a quick run.
Ashwin's partner in crime, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl from the other end.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, this is driven straight to the man at extra cover by Iyer.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads and Rana tucks it away through square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the stumps and turned onto the onside by Iyer for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into middle and leg from 'round the stumps. Rana just nudges it into the gap at mid-wicket to get off the mark.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed towards mid on for a single.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ashwin starts off with a loosener and Shreyas Iyer pounces on it. Short and wide, Iyer rocks back and cuts it into the point fence.
Ravichandran Ashwin is handed the ball.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off stump and Rana defends this one from inside his crease. Just like Rajasthan, Kolkata have a sedate Powerplay as they are 32/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten by pace! Length ball, at 144.2 clicks and angled across the left-hander. Nitish Rana has a poke at it but is late.
Nitish Rana is the new man in.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Now then, there is a fielder at fine leg and Baba Indrajith falls prey to Rajasthan's plan. Prasidh Krishna delivers a good short ball, at 141.7 kph and around the helmet. Indrajith takes it on only to get a top edge over short fine leg. Ravichandran Ashwin comes in from the fence and takes a simple catch. Kolkata lose their second wicket inside the Powerplay.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Baba Indrajith and this will make Krishna not one bit happy. Full and on leg stump, Indrajith shuffles across and scoops it on the full over short fine leg, one bounce into the fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single but Baba Indrajith survives! Good length, on middle. Iyer hops and defends it back on the deck. The batters scamper through but Krishna misses the shy at the batter's end and Indrajith was not even in the frame. Missed opportunity for Rajasthan.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around the top of off. Iyer opens the face of the bat and steers it behind point for a couple of runs.
