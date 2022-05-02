Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Buttler plays the paddle scoop, he plays it nice and fine. Anukul Roy at deep backward square leg, runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. He though fails to pick it up cleanly and the ball is rolling towards the ropes. He does not let it hit it though and saves two for his side. They do take it upstairs to check but replays show he has done fine.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Samson works it through mid-wicket for one. He is holding his back and seems to be struggling a little.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Samson works it to mid-wicket.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a outstanding shot! Brilliant! Flatter and just outside off, not a lot of width on offer. Samson waits and then plays it behind point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Samson looks to push at it, it goes off the outer half to the man at short third man.
Sunil Narine (1-0-5-0) comes back in to replace Anukul Roy.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker to end then! Full and outside off, Samson jams it through point for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This one lands safe! This is what happens when you are in form, even the mis-hits fall in no man's land! A slower one on middle, Buttler is done in by the lack of pace. He mistimes it high up in the air but it lands safe in the mid on region. One taken.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Timed well but does not find the gap! Length and on off, Buttler pushes it on the up but to covers.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Kolkata have done well in the field! Good work from Russell this time! On the pads, Buttler works it through backward square leg. Russell in the deep, runs to his right, slides and keeps it down to two.
6.2 overs (0 Run) He really looked to hit that hard! It was there to be hit though! Fuller and outside off, Buttler looks to go over covers but misses.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Buttler pushes it to covers.
Shivam Mavi comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is trademark Sanju Samson! What a shot. The last ball spoils the over but still, it is a good Powerplay for Kolkata. Rajasthan are 38 for 1 after it. Sanju makes room, this is bowled full and on middle, he lofts it nonchalantly over the cover fence for a biggie.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Good work by Mavi again! On middle, this is chipped over the bowler's head. Mavi at long off, runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Buttler steps out and makes it into a full toss, it is hit to the right of long off who covers ground quickly and keeps it down to one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! Fuller and on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Buttler stays back and pushes it down to long off for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Buttler slaps it but to covers.
