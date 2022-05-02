Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and tries to stay away from the hitting arc. Singh steps across and swings hard but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again and angling across, outside off. Rana tries to scoop on the off side but the ball goes off the splice and to square leg. A single. Miscued it completely.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, pushed to the right of mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Rinku gets low and pulls it to deep square leg for one. 19 needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Slower and on the pads. Rana skips down and tucks it off his pads and to square leg for a leg bye.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Flighted ball, on a length and around leg. Singh looks to sweep it but misses. A shout follows for LBW but nothing given. Had it been taken, the decision would have been on the umpire's call.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated and on off. Rinku hits it wide of long on for two more.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Tossed up, full and outside off. Singh comes down the track, reaches and fetches it to deep mid-wicket, in the gap for a boundary.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect start by Singh! Touch short and on middle. Singh punches it off the back foot through covers for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Perfect yorker! Good end to the over from Prasidh Krishna. Krishna gets the yorker in close to the off pole and Rana is comprehensively beaten. 31 needed now off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full, around off. This is jammed out towards covers for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The surprise bumper but Rinku Singh does get it away. Over middle, Singh pulls it over the man at short fine leg and the ball runs away into the fence. A welcome boundary for Kolkata.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling! Rinku Singh shuffles right across the off stump and Krishna pushes it wider. Singh looks for the scoop but can't get a bat on it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sanju Samson doesn't like it but a wide is called. Short and wide, a bit too wide. Singh goes past the off stump but can't reach it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Just short but brilliant effort from Trent Boult, managed to save the boundary. Full and wide, Rana goes hard at it but ends up slicing it towards third man. Boult runs in but the ball falls short but he gets a hand on it. Three runs saved there.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Pacy delivery, a bit short and outside off. Rinku Singh looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge towards third man. Just the single then.
Drinks! 39 runs needed in 24 balls. This should be Kolkata's game but nothing can be said as Rajasthan are keeping it very tight. Kolkata have fire power to come and they should fancy their chances.
15.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Nails the wide yorker this time, at 144.2 kph. Rana can't get a bat on it.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Over 144 clicks, slanted across the left-hander and skidding through. Nitish Rana looks to cut but is well beaten by the pace of the delivery.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, on the pads and this is flicked towards fine leg for a run. Both batters look for two but have to settle for the single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) No run there! Good length, on off. Singh taps it straight towards Buttler at short extra cover and sends Rana back who was looking for the single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a pick-up shot that is! Pace on from Sen and around leg stump. Rinku Singh just lifts it nonchalantly over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, around off. Rinku slices it towards cover-point.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 153, are 142/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.