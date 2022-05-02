Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Now the target is not a big one but Kolkata's batting has not been in form., they are up against an in-form bowling attack of Rajasthan. They will need some of their big names to step up. Will that happen? We will find out.
Anukul Roy is down for a quick chat. Anukul says he loves the purple colour. Adds that he was bowling with the new ball in the nets and therefore he got this role. Tells that there is a specific region he likes to field and on the pitch, he says there is nothing much on the wicket, the ball is coming slow with the spinners but nicely coming onto the bat with the pacers and informs there is no dew as well.
Rajasthan just never got going, despite Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson getting starts they could not get into top gear. Not sure if that is due to the wicket or if Kolkata just bowled well. They needed someone like Buttler or Samson to strike big but both fell when they needed to step on the gas. Shimron Hetmyer though played a handy cameo towards the end which has taken his side to a competitive total.
The Kolkata bowlers began brilliantly, especially Umesh Yadav who kept it tight in the Powerplay and also got the early wicket. Tim Southee then was really good in the middle overs, he got the dangerous Jos Buttler and also did not leak a lot of runs along with Narine and Mavi. The key for Kolkata was their bowlers managed to pick wickets at regular intervals and that is what never let Rajasthan score freely.
Kolkata have done brilliantly to keep Rajasthan to around 150. Had they been given this score at the start, pretty sure they would have taken it. The skipper's decision to bowl first has been justified.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Hetmyer heaves it through mid-wicket and the batters look for two again. The fielder in the deep attacks it but fumbles, allowing the second run. Rajasthan end with 152/5!
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, a bit too wide though.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! Another well bowled slower delivery from Mavi, it is a bit fuller and well wide of the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer reaches out and ends up skying it around the mid off region. Anukul Roy runs in from the long off fence but the ball falls short. The batters race back for the second and a bullet of a throw comes in from Roy to the keeper's end. It is sent upstairs but Hetmyer is well in.
A run out appeal! Shimron Hetmyer had his bat inside his crease. Not out it is.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another golden dot ball from Mavi! Slower again, a bit shorter and angled across the batter. Hetmyer swings across the line but is undone by the lack of pace.
19.3 overs (0 Run) No wide given and Hetmyer is standing there is disbelief. Hetmyer moves well past the off stump and Mavi follows him with a really wide ball. Hetmyer lets it go but he moved way too much and it will be a dot ball.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer is bringing Rajasthan back in the game. Pace off, outside off and inviting the batter to hit to the longer side. Hetmyer does well to reach it and lift it over covers for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, floated upon the pads. Ashwin shuffles across a bit and tucks it past square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length and well outside off, Hetmyer hits it hard and through cover-point. Andre Russell runs to his right from the cover fence and keeps it down to a couple. 20 came off the over, a good one for Rajasthan.
18.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer this time, a bit too high down the leg side as well. Hetmyer misses the pull shot and a wide is called.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Slanted across the off stump and this is slashed through the point region for a brace. Russell does well to get to the ball quickly from the cover fence.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled into the body and Ashwin pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Better from Southee, taking it away from the swinging arc of Hetmyer. Length, pushed wide of off stump. Hetmyer mistimes it towards mid off for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to pull but misses and a wide is called.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Southee overcompensates by pitching it up and pays the price. On off, Shimron Hetmyer clears the front leg and smokes it high and handsome over the wide long on fence for a huge hit.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer connects and connects well! This is bowled into the deck by Southee, on middle. The ball sits up nicely for the batter and he muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Rajasthan need a lot more of these in the remaining 11 deliveries.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Hardly ever do we see the Free Hits actually going to the fence and it hasn't happened here either. Mavi gets the wide yorker in and Hetmyer can only drill it down to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Shivam Mavi with the cardinal sin and this might just spoil a really good over for him. A beamer on the hips and it just didn't dip enough. Ashwin pulls it down to fine leg for one. Free Hit to follow and Shimron Hetmyer will be on strike.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) This is angled into the pads, Ashwin heaves it in front of square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, slanted across the left-hander. Shimron Hetmyer presses forward and pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, a bit slower in pace. Hetmyer blocks it out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off and nudged away onto the off side by Ashwin for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to the middle.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rajasthan lose another wicket and it's a big one this time! Shivam Mavi bowls a fullish ball on the stumps and Sanju Samson just launches it into the night sky. The ball goes a long way up but Samson doesn't get much distance on it. It is also hit towards the long boundary as well. Rinku Singh at the mid-wicket fence settles under it and takes a very good catch. Samson departs after a good knock and Mavi gets his first wicket of the game.
Shimron Hetmyer comes in. Shivam Mavi is back into the attack as well.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Anukul Roy won't drop those and Riyan Parag has to depart. Back of a length, at 122 clicks, around off. Parag looks to repeat the trick from the previous delivery and pulls it away. The ball is not timed as well and goes straight towards the cow corner fence. Roy takes a sharp catch and Tim Southee has the last laugh.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short again but not just short enough to trouble the batter and Parag has dispatched it! On middle, Parag muscles it well over the mid-wicket fence for a much-needed maximum.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bumper this time from Tim Southee, over middle and at good height. Riyan Parag takes on the pull shot but is well beaten.
16.3 overs (0 Run) This is short again and Parag fails to pull it away.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short ball, on the body. Samson gets cramped for room as he looks to pull it away but the ball goes off the pads towards backward square leg. They sneak in a leg bye.
16.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Excellent review from Sanju Samson and he survives! Tim Southee angles it into the pads. Samson clears the front leg and looks to smoke it over mid-wicket but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Southee appeals and the finger is raised. Samson reviews it instantly and there is no spike on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking though shows that the ball is missing leg stump and Samson will carry on.
Drinks! Just 4 overs remaining now and if Rajasthan need a score around 160, they really need to push on the gas now. Kolkata will not argue much, they have been superb till now and will look to end in the same way. Also, Tim Southee is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent end to the over from Sunil Narine and he finishes off his spell giving away just 19 runs in 4 overs. This is speared onto the pads and Riyan Parag fails to get it away.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, at 102 kph and on middle. Parag miscues the pull shot straight towards mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Another single for Samson as this is knocked down to long off.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time from Narine and sliding into the pads. Parag checks his heave a bit and gets it through mid-wicket for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length, on middle. Samson eases it down to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Around off and turning in a bit. Samson taps it towards cover-point.
