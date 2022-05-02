Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 46 needed now off 30 balls!
14.5 overs (1 Run) SAFE! This is very full from Ashwin, on leg stump. Nitish Rana punches it towards extra cover and sets off for the single. Devdutt Padikkal over there picks it up and fires it in at the batter's end. The ball hits the stumps and it is taken upstairs. The replay shows that Rinku Singh was well in, NOT OUT!
Run out chance! A direct hit at the keeper's end but the batter was well in.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding into middle and leg, Rinku backs away and taps it towards cover-point for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, at 102.3 kph and on off. Rana gets inside the line of the ball and sweeps it straight to the man at short fine leg for a run.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full, around off. This is just jammed out through the cover region and the batters race back for the second. Good running!
14.1 overs (0 Run) Ashwin spears it in on middle from 'round the wicket. Rana pushes it out towards covers.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter one outside off, Rinku Singh tries to slap to towards point but misses. The ball goes towards the keeper.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Rana hits it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Rana eases it towards square leg and gets a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fuller one just outside off, Rinku Singh cuts it through third man. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
Rinku Singh walks out.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! THERE IS A SPIKE! Iyer falls and that is the breakthrough Rajasthan wanted! Game on here! Shorter and down the leg side, Iyer looks to pull, there is a sound as the ball passes the bat. An appeal but turned down. Samson reviews immediately. Ultra Edge shows a spike. Massive wicket and Boult delivers what he was got in for in his last over.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good-length delivery and on off, slightly shorter, Rana cuts it through backward point. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary. Can he do it for Kolkata?
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Iyer steers it behind point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on middle, Rana plays it towards short leg and gets a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Rana eases it towards square leg and gets a single. He keeps his strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Was that a chance? Not sure! Quicker and outside off, Rana slashes at it, he misses. There was a sound but not sure of what.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Superb stop! Shorter and outside off, Iyer slaps it towards cover, the fielder dives to his right and saves at least two for his side.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A flatter one on middle, Iyer opens up and lofts it over long on for a maximum. He is on fire.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rana works it towards short mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, A fuller one on middle, Iyer tries to play it but hits his pads and gets a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Iyer gets a leg bye. Doesn't connect and gets a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rana pushes it down to long on and takes one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and lands it on middle, defended.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fuller one on leg, Rana With a reverse sweep towards fine leg for a boundary. He is on fire. Can he be the man for Kolkata?
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! 10 from the first two balls and the pressure is on Ashwin here! On middle, the slog sweep is out, Rana clears the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flatter one on middle, Rana flicks it towards fine leg. The ball goes behind the ropes for a one-bounce boundary.
