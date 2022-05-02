Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding from Aaron Finch at the third man fence and it ruins a perfectly good over. Short and around off, Parag ramps it over backward point and the fumble from Finch allows him to collect a boundary.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty! On a good length, very tight around off stump and zipping through. Parag hops and gets beaten past the outside edge.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Samson looks to go big downtown but mistimes it badly towards long on for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot now and Umesh Yadav is mixing it up really well. Similar to the previous delivery but all the pace is taken off the ball. Samson tries to force it over point but gets undone by the lack of pace.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length, close to the off pole. Sanju Samson looks to run it down towards third man but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Right around the top of off, slight shape back into the batter. Samson defends it out towards point.
Umesh Yadav to end his spell now.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A flatter one on middle, Parag opens up and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, Samson guides it to point and takes one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is eased down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased through covers. FIfty for Samson, classy innings from him but he needs to make most of it now. He has got off to starts in this tournament but not batted deep enough, needs to do that here.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Parag hits it down to long on and takes one.
Riyan Parag is a new man in.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A flatter one on off, slightly shorter, Nair tries to pull it over mid-wicket but couldn't connect well and a good catch by Rinku Singh. Pressure piling up for Rajasthan.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Nair drives it straight. Southee puts his hand and saves some runs for his team.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Karun makes room, this is fuller and on off, he lofts it over covers and this one races away to the fence. Top shot.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Another one! On middle, Samson pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nair looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single as this is pushed towards cover.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fuller one on leg, Samson flicks it towards fine leg. The keeper tries to stop but couldn't get it. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Samson pushes it towards mid on and gets a single. He keeps his strike.
11.5 overs (1 Run) The sweep is out, it is more top edgish towards deep square leg for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Karun makes room! This is flatter and on middle, Karun looks to loft it over covers but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Samson pushes it towards mid on and gets a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Nair plays it towards mid on and rotates the strike.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on off, Nair eases it towards backward point and takes a single. He keeps his strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as this is eased down to long on.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been beautifully hit! What a delightful stroke! shorter and outside off, Samson cuts it through point, it races away to the fence. Samson will have to play a long innings here. He holds the key for his side with Buttler gone.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller one on off, Samson drives it through covers. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Nair makes room, this is on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is carved through point for one.
