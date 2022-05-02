Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over, good running! This is outside off, it is hit to mid off for one run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, on a length. Iyer turns it to mid-wicket.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a short ball, around middle. Iyer shuffles way across and fails to glance it away.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, angling onto the batter, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard around the length region. Indrajith works it to cover.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length from over the wicket and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Shreyas hops and punches it but finds the fielder at cover.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, tailing on the pads. Iyer looks to flick but the ball goes more off the inner half and balloons to deep square leg for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to cover.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A well-attempted yorker, on off. Iyer jams it out to mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Iyer swings and misses.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Similar delivery as the previous one. Iyer plays with more calmness as he punches it with sweet timing through point for a boundary.
The skipper, Shreyas Iyer is in next.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Finch is disappointed as he could not get going again! A length ball, outside off, at 146 clicks. Finch is not in a good position as he tries to punch it late and he ends up deflecting the ball off the inside edge back onto the stumps. Sen with a brilliant start.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Finch misses his flick.
Kuldeep Sen replaces Prasidh Krishna now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Sharp swing there from Boult, full and on middle. Finch wrists it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slanting around middle. Finch tries to work on the leg side but miscues it completely. The ball lobs and drops safe on the deck.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Finch punches it to covers but for no run.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Indrajith knocks it to covers for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Bocked out.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Ohh dear! Bull's eye from Prasidh Krishna targeting Trent Boult though! Fuller and on middle. Indrajith pushes it to mid on and calls for a quick single. Prasidh Krishna tries to throw at the keeper's end but his target is mismatched and Trent Boult does well to get out from the action. The ball hits Boult's boot and the batters take a run.
1.6 overs (1 Run) That is really good running. Length and on off. Indrajith taps it in front of short cover and takes off for a quick single. Hetmyer there has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and angling around middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, just outside off. Indrajith is squared up as he tries to defend. Bit of away swing.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Too full and on off. A nice straight bat comes down from the hands of Indrajith but hits it straight back to Krishna.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First of the chase! Full ball, on middle. Indrajith flicks it nicely past mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, around off, it nips back in a bit. Indrajith looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl alongside Trent Boult at the start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) On a length and around off. Indrajith drops it to cover for a sharp single.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! Swing again but the line is down the leg side. Baba misses his flick. A wide is given.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and on middle. Indrajith prods and defends it out.
0.4 over (1 Run) Pitches it up, around off, pushed to covers for a quick single.
0.3 over (0 Run) This one straightens up off the deck, on a length, angling across. Finch steps down and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Full ball, on middle, shaping in again. Finch looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge to deep square leg and the batters come back for the second.
0.1 over (1 Run) A length ball, around off, swinging into the batter. Indrajith tucks it around the corner on the leg side for a single.
