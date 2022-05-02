Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers. No run there.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! A length ball, outside off. Samson tries to go over mid off and gets enough elevation for the ball to travel over the leaping mid off fielder. A boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish delivery, outside off. Samson throws his bat at it and the ball goes off the cue end of the bat to the third man fence.
4.4 overs (1 Run) First bouncer we have seen in this innings, on middle. Samson evades it quite well. Okay, a no ball is given as Yadav has overstepped and now a Free-hit is coming up.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! An appeal for caught behind but not given! A length ball, angling down the leg side. Buttler misses his pull. Might have been the thigh pad there. Actually, there was nothing.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Yadav comes back by targeting the stumps and Buttler keeps it out.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Overpitched, outside off. Buttler leans into his shot as he drives it through covers for a boundary.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A solid back foot defense to end the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally a boundary for Rajasthan and Samson is off the mark! Flatter and outside off. Samson punches it off the back foot through covers. Anukul Roy chases and dives but to no avail.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Narine drops it short and outside off. Samson punches it straight to Russell at covers.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A run after nine deliveries. Fuller ball, on middle, Buttler works it to mid on for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and on off, blocked back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, pushed to covers.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Samson punches it to cover-point. Buttler wants a quick single but is sent back on time. There is a shy at the bowler's end but the fielder misses. Brilliant over from Umesh Yadav, a wicket-maiden!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Yadav keeps it tight by targeting the stumps, on middle. Samson turns it to square leg.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Yadav serves a full ball, around off. Samson again keeps it out.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller and outside off. Samson again blocks it out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Blocked out.
The skipper, Sanju Samson is in at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Umesh Yadav continues to be impressive this season. This is full and around off. Padikkal leans and tries to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge straight back to Yadav. Umesh Yadav does ever so well to stretch his right hand out and the ball sticks nicely in his palms. He fumbles a bit but kept his eyes on the ball. Good start by Kolkata.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another arm ball, full and around middle. Buttler takes the charge and tries to heave it but misses and gets hit on the pads. Good start by Anukul Roy.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short at 92 clicks. Padikkal nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, fuller and on middle. Buttler pushes it to long off for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, it is flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full, quicker now, around off. Padikkal pushes it to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Padikkal blocks it out.
Anukul Roy, the left-arm off-spinner to start from the opposite end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery! A length ball, in the channel of uncertainty, outside off. Buttler is made to play that as he tries to poke at it but the ball nips away off the deck and whizzes past the outside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Buttler is a bit late as he looks to punch but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pads.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap! That was not intended to meet the boundary but that's how good Buttler is this season. Full ball, on off. Buttler looks to push on the off side but mistimes it past mid on. Tim Southee from mid off chases it back and puts in a dive but fails to keep it away from the fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) Touch fuller and around off. Buttler brings a straight bat down to defend on the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, bit of late swing there. Buttler shoulders arms to it.
We are ready for play! The two umpires are out in the middle and they are followed by the players of Kolkata. Rajasthan openers Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal stride out to the middle as well. Umesh Yadav has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Shimron Hetmyer is down for a chat. Hetmyer says it is just about giving himself chance, earlier he was not taking time to get set but now he takes a couple of balls to see what the pitch is doing. Adds that his wife is his biggest supporter. Mentions that from Buttler, he tries to learn the reverse sweep and even the scoop. Shares that batting looks easy from the outside but he loves playing here and it is a nice ground for the batters.
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson says that they are looking forward to winning a few matches on the trot now. Adds that the margin of error in this tournament is so small that even after playing good cricket, they lost the previous match. Informs that Karun Nair comes in place of Daryl Mitchell and the reason for the change is the combination of the side and also the conditions.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says they will bowl first as the pitch looks like a used one and considering the dew factor helping in the second innings. Tells that they have lost too many close games but they try to play positive cricket and now they'll try to play fearless cricket. Informs there are two changes. Mentions it's important to have the right combinations and are trying to give players as many games as possible.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Karun Nair (In place of Daryl Mitchell), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy (In place of Anukul Roy), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi (in place of Harshit Rana).
TOSS - The toss goes in the favour of Kolkata and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says it looks like a very hard surface and it's extremely dry. Adds that yesterday they saw a big total posted by Lucknow and with similar conditions, you can expect a high-scoring game tonight. Informs there will be a little bit of spin on offer and the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first.
Rajasthan were going toe-to-toe with Gujarat at the top of the table but currently sit in the third position on the table and they too need a win here in order to keep the chasing pack at bay. Jos Buttler continues to lead the scoring charts but needs more support from those around him if Rajasthan are to go the distance because the bowling has generally been very consistent with two experienced spinners bossing play. So, will Kolkata recover from their slump? Or will Rajasthan get back to their best? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
Kolkata had three wins from their first four games but an abysmal run of five straight losses has put them on the brink. They still are in the mix for a playoff spot but they need to start winning soon. Umesh Yadav has been one bright light for them but they need more consistent performances from the experienced bunch of Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.
After a fascinating Super Sunday that saw Lucknow inch closer to sealing a playoffs spot and also saw the return of MS Dhoni as Chennai skipper, leading them to a win that keeps their hopes alive comes Manic Monday. In match number 47, a struggling Kolkata side squares off against a Rajasthan team that is looking to bounce back after their loss against Mumbai last time around. It promises to be a fascinating encounter as desperation does bring out the best in players. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
