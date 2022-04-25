If there were any doubts that KL Rahul loves to play against Mumbai Indians, they were put to rest on Sunday as he slammed his second century against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. He matched his 103 against them in their first fixture at the Brabourne Stadium, but stayed unbeaten at the Wankhede Stadium as Lucknow Super Giants won by 36 runs. It was Rahul's third century against Mumbai Indians overall, with him having scored one for Punjab Kings in 2019.

He became the first player to score three centuries against the same opposition in the IPL.

He also became the second player after Virat Kohli to score two centuries against the same team in a single season.

With four IPL centuries to his name, he also has the second most number of tons in the tournament by an Indian, behind just Kohli's five. Overall, Chris Gayle leads the list with six centuries.

He also matched Rohit Sharma for most T20 centuries by an Indian. Both players have six in total.

Rahul has a mind-boggling record against Mumbai Indians, who are without doubt his favourite opposition.

In 16 innings against the five-time IPL champions, he has scored 867 runs at an average of 86.70 and a strike rate of 135.89.

Apart from his three centuries against them, he also has five half-centuries.

Promoted

On Sunday, Rahul smashed 12 boundaries and a four sixes in a one-man batting display against Mumbai Indians after LSG were put in to bat by Rohit Sharma.

Manish Pandey's run-a-ball 22 was the next best contribution by an LSG batter on the night.

