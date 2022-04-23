With five wins from six outings so far, it's been a debut season to remember for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hardik Pandya-led side currently sits second in the points table, and will now take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who are winless in their last three games. GT defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thriller in their last game, despite the absence of their skipper Hardik, who could make his return to the team.

Here's how Gujarat Titans might line up against KKR:

Shubman Gill: He has been in good form for Gujarat this season, but has failed to make an impact in the last two games. He will look give GT a good start at the top of the order.

Wriddhiman Saha: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter replaced Matthew Wade in the previous match, but failed to play a big knock for his team. He is likely to be backed by the management for another game.

Hardik Pandya: The GT skipper missed the last game due to a groin injury. He, however, is likely to make his return in the playing XI. Hardik has been in fine form this season, contributing with both bat and ball.

David Miller: He was named man of the match in the previous game against CSK, having smashed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls. He will look to play a similar knock for his team in the next game.

Abhinav Manohar: The 27-year-old has been pretty inconsistent so far this season. In six games, Abhinav has scored 106 runs at an average of 26.5.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia was roped in by GT for his all-round abilities, but is yet to hit the ground running. So far, he has scored just 79 runs, and has also failed to take a wicket.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan captained the team in the previous match. He stepped up in Hardik's absence, smashing a counter-attacking 40. The Afghanistan star has also done well with the ball.

Mohammed Shami: The Indian pacer has looked in decent touch, taking 6 wickets in six matches, so far. He, however, has leaked a few runs during the death overs.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer has been pretty economical this season, but conceded 46 runs in the last match, also failing to take a wicket. So far, Ferguson has taken eight wickets in six matches.

Alzarri Joseph: The lanky pacer made his GT debut in the previous match, and made an instant impact. He took two important wickets and is likely to keep his place in the team.

Darshan Nalkande: Yash Dayal leaked a lot runs in the last two games, and could be replaced by Darshan Nalkande in the playing XI. Nalkande has played two matches so far, taking two wickets. He will look to impress the management if given a chance.