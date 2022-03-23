Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is donning the hat of a coach for the first time as he will be the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Watson has ample knowledge on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, having played under Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings and also observing Pant from close quarters. So, it is no surprise that Watson was eventually asked to compare the two wicketkeeper-batters. Apart from comparing, Watson also highlighted one similar trait in Dhoni and Pant.

"It is one of the things that public in general want to compare apples with apples. Every individual is different and everyone has their own nuance and skillset. I know in a perfect world we can try and compare MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant, but Rishabh and MS Dhoni are very different people and cricketers. They have high skill and Rishabh as a leader is very cool and calm and this is what I have seen with MS as well. To be honest, to see the skill Rishabh has alone, take away his leadership," said Watson during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"At such a young age, to do what he has done in his cricketing career, it is absolutely incredible. Rishabh can only get better; he can only continue to learn from his experiences. Ricky Ponting was one of the best captains I have played under and he knew how to get the best of his players," he further stated.

Watson also said that Pant will just keep getting better and his focus should be on improving his skills with each passing day.

"So, Rishabh has good person around him. Rishabh can be the best version of himself and how public and media wants to compare his skills with MS Dhoni, they can at their own peril. For Rishabh and Delhi Capitals, it is important for Rishabh to be the best version of himself," said Watson.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 with the tournament opener being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Delhi Capitals will play their first match on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.