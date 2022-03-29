Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Open Campaign Against Rajasthan Royals In Pune
IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Score Updates: Both SRH and RR will be aiming for winning starts at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Score: Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson during toss.© BCCI/IPL
Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad will square off in the 5th game of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams would be looking to start their campaigns on a winning note. Rajasthan and Hyderabad have proven match-winners in their ranks and on their day, any side can emerge triumphant. Rajasthan have bolstered their bowling lineup and Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult can trouble any batting lineup. Hyderabad have trusted youngsters so it would be it interesting to see how they fare against an experienced bowling lineup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Match 5, Indian Premier League, 2022, Mar 29, 2022
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 18:10 (IST)IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live: Williamson, Mitchell and Neesham engage in friendly conversationSunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and Rajasthan Royals players Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham engage in a friendly conversation before the game.
Guess who made our Royals laugh.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2022
Wrong answers only. #HallaBol | #TATAIPL2022 | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/3hzHlP6VZS
- 18:01 (IST)IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live: Both teams look to get off to a winning startBoth SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to get off to a winning start in the IPL 2022 season. The match will see the likes of Chahal and Ashwin going up against Kane Williamson. If both teams play to their potential, a thriller can be expected.
- 17:55 (IST)Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between SRH and RR, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
