IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. At the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson confimed that Jagadeesha Suchith has replaced the injured Washington Sundar in their playing XI. KKR, on the other hand, make three changes with Aaron Finch, Aman Khan, Sheldon Jackson replacing Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane and Rasikh Salam. SRH have managed to turn around their fortunes after suffering defeats in their first two games. SRH are on a two-match winning run, and will look to build on the same tempo against KKR, who were comprehensively beaten by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match. KKR have won three of their five games so far, but have been far too reliant on individual prowess. (LIVE SCORECARD)

SRH XI: Kane Williamson (Capt), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

KKR XI:Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai