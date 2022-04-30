IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday. MI are consistent at the bottom of the points table while RR are breathing down the neck of table topper Gujarat Titans (GT) with six wins from 8 matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

Sanju Samson at the toss: "We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as really important. We are playing with the same team."

Rohit Sharma at the toss: "We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group."

