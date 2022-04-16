Match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season had plenty of drama and entertainment for fans. The fixture saw Gujarat Titans (GT) come out on top, defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. During the game, the Orange Cap race also had plenty of theatrics as Hardik Pandya surpassed Jos Buttler for a short period of time as the leader, with the Englishman reclaiming his place in the standings by the end of the match. Pandya smashed an unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 52 balls (including eight fours and four sixes) to help GT post 192 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 193 runs. Pandya's knock also helped him climb to top of the Orange Cap race. The India all-rounder went past Buttler in the final over of GT's innings and the wicketkeeper-batter realised that he no longer holds pole position in the Orange Cap race, took off his cap and tucked it in his trousers.

Here is the video of Buttler's not wearing the Orange Cap:

Such a gentleman Jos Buttler is .. pic.twitter.com/m42ATqL7tN — That-Cricket-Girl (@imswatib) April 14, 2022

But soon enough, Buttler got his spot back on top in the Orange Cap race with an entertaining half-century. Despite smashing 54 runs off 24 balls, Buttler couldn't prevent a defeat for RR, who could only reach 155 for nine in 20 overs.

Buttler currently leads the Orange Cap race with 272 runs from five games and is followed by Hardik in second spot. The India international has registered 228 runs from five fixtures.

Shivam Dube occupied third spot with 207 runs, followed by Shubman Gill (200 runs) in fourth position and Shimron Hetmyer (197) in fifth.