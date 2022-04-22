The heavyweight contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings always produces some of the best cricket action and Thursday was no different as CSK won a last-ball thriller owing to MS Dhoni's heroics at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Dhoni smashed 28 not out off 13 balls with the help of three fours and one six to help CSK register their second win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Ahead of the toss of such a crucial game, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and CSK counterpart Ravindra Jadeja engaged in a hilarious banter.

Jadeja had won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians. After answering Nick Knight's questions, Jadeja was walking back when Rohit stopped him and said "Fielding? You said you will bat."

After that, Nick Knight, Rohit and Jadeja broke into laughter.

Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday as he smashed 16 runs off the final four balls to help CSK defeat Mumbai Indians by three wickets. The former CSK skipper hit Jaydev Unadkat for a 6,4,2 and 4 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

After being asked to bat, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/7 as CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with three wickets. Mukesh had dismissed Rohit and Ishan Kishan in the opening over of the game.

Tilak Varma top-scored for MI with a knock of 51 off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

With this win, CSK now have four points and they are placed ninth in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom after having lost all their seven games.

Mumbai Indians are the first IPL franchise to lose their first seven matches in a season.