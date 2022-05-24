Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Gujarat had finished the league stage at the pole position while Rajasthan followed closely behind at second. There is some inclement weather around in Kolkata and thunderstorms are expected during the match. If no action is possible, then the winner would be decided through a Super Over, and if there isn't even time for that, then Gujarat would go through to the finals as they were placed higher than Rajasthan in the points table.

When will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match will be played on Tuesday, May 24.

Where will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match begin?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

