Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Initially, an unbeaten knock of 88 runs off 59 balls by Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab post 187 for four in 20 overs, setting a target of 188 runs. Despite a knock of 78 runs off 39 balls, Chennai could only reach 176 for six in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan were in top form for Punjab's bowling department and took two wickets each.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from seven games that includes six wins and a defeat. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in second position, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in third and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in fourth spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) occupy fifth place, followed by PBKS and Delhi Capitals (DC) in sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eighth in the table, followed by CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) in ninth and 10 positions, respectively.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler currently leads in the Orange Cap Race with 491 runs from seven matches for RR. The Englishman is followed by KL Rahul (368) in second position and Shikhar Dhawan (302) in third spot.

Hardik Pandya (295) is fourth in the standings, followed by Tilak Varma (272) in fifth spot.

Purple Cap Race

Promoted

Yuzvendra Chahal is in pole position in the Purple Cap Race with 18 dismissals. T Natarajan (15) is second in the standings, followed by Dwayne Bravo (14) and Kuldeep Yadav (13), who are third and fourth, respectively.

Umesh Yadav is fifth in the Purple Cap Race with 11 dismissals.