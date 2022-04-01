Debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered their first win of the ongoing IPL 2022 season, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in Match 7 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 211 runs, LSG reached 211 for four in 19.3 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock top-scored for Lucknow with a knock of 61 runs off 45 balls. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo registered a wicket to become highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Earlier, CSK posted 210 for seven, with Robin Uthappa smashing a half-century. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Andrew Tye took two wickets each for LSG.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the IPL points table with two points from one match, and are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in second position, Punjab Kings (PBKS) in third and Gujarat Titans (GT) in fourth place.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fifth in the table, with LSG at sixth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are seventh in the standings, with CSK eighth. Mumbai Indians (MI) are ninth while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) occupy last place.

Orange Cap Race

Faf du Plessis is currently in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 93 runs from two matches. He is followed by Ishan Kishan (81) in second spot and Uthappa (78) in third position.

Promoted

Ayush Badoni (73) is fourth in the race, followed by Deepak Hooda (68) in fifth.

Purple Cap Race

Wanindu Hasaranga is leading in the Purple Cap race with five wickets and is followed by Umesh Yadav (4) in second position.

Bravo is in third spot with four dismissals, followed by Akash Deep (4) and Kuldeep Yadav (3).