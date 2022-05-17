Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 17 runs in Match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Chasing a target of 160 runs, PBKS were restricted to 142 for nine in 20 overs by Delhi with Shardul Thakur taking four wickets in his four overs. Initially, a knock of 63 runs off 48 balls by Mitchell Marsh helped Delhi post 159 for seven in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh took three wickets each for PBKS.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 20 points from 13 games. They are followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in second position with 16 points from 13 fixtures. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) occupy third place and DC are in fourth position.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fifth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 627 runs in 13 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (469) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions, respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan (421) is fourth and is followed by Deepak Hooda (406) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 24 wickets in 13 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (23) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (22) is third in the standings, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (20), who is fourth in the Purple Cap race. Mohammed Shami occupies fifth position with 18 wickets.