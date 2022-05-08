Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Chasing a target of 177 runs, KKR were bowled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder were in top form for LSG's bowling department, taking three wickets each. Earlier, a knock of 50 runs off 29 balls by Quinton de Kock helped LSG post 176 for seven in 20 overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

LSG are top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in second position with 16 points as well from 11 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and KKR in sixth, seventh and eighth position respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (451) and Shikhar Dhawan (381) in second and third positions, respectively.

David Warner (356) is fourth and is followed by Quinton de Kock (344) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 22 wickets in 11 games and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav (18) in second position.

Kagiso Rabada (18) is third in the standings, followed by T Natarajan (17), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. Wanindu Hasaranga occupies fifth position with 16 wickets.