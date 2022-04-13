Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in Match 22 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. In what was also CSK's first win of the season, Shivam Dube played an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 46 balls to help his side post 216 for four in 20 overs. He formed a 165-run partnership with Robin Uthappa, who hit 88 off 50 deliveries. Chasing a target of 217 runs, RCB could only manage 193 for nine in 20 overs as CSK's Maheesh Theekshana bagged four wickets in four overs.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from four matches. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in second position, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in third and Gujarat Titans (GT) in fourth spot.

RCB are fifth in the standings, followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) in sixth, Punjab Kings (PBKS) in seventh and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in eighth position.

Meanwhile, CSK are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom of the 10-team table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is still leading in the Orange Cap race with 218 runs and is followed by Dube (207 runs). Robin Uthappa (194) is third in the standings, with Quinton de Kock (188) in fourth place and Shubman Gill (187) in fifth spot.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the pack with 11 wickets and Umesh Yadav (10) occupies second place in the Purple Cap race. Kuldeep Yadav is third with 10 wickets, Wanindu Hasaranga (10) is fourth and T Natarajan (8) is fifth.