Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in Match 59 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday. Chasing a target of 98 runs, MI reached 103 for five in 14.5 overs with Tilak Varma registering an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 32 balls. Initially, CSK were bowled out for 97 runs in 16 overs with Daniel Sams taking three wickets for MI.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 18 points from 12 games. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in second position with 16 points from 12 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals (RR) occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in fourth position, respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in sixth, seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler is in pole position in the Orange Cap Race with 625 runs in 12 games. He is followed by KL Rahul (459) and David Warner (427) in second and third positions, respectively.

Faf du Plessis (389) is fourth and is followed by Shubman Gill (384) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap Race with 23 wickets in 12 games and is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (21) in second position.

Kuldeep Yadav (18) is third in the standings, followed by Kagiso Rabada (18), who is fourth in the Purple Cap Race. T Natarajan occupies fifth position with 17 wickets.