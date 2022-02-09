The new Ahmedabad franchise of the (Indian Premier League) IPL has been named as the Gujarat Titans. The announcement was made during the pre-match show on Star Sports ahead of the 2nd India vs West Indies ODI in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans will be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya while former India pacer Ashish Nehra has been named as the head coach of the side. The Ahmedabad Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams set to join the already existing 8 franchises in the IPL. All 10 teams will be aiming to build a strong team in the mega auction set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Apart from Hardik Pandya, the other two players picked by the franchise from the draft ahead of the mega auction are Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

