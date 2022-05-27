Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been "reprimanded" for breaching IPL Code of Conduct, an official IPL media release stated on Friday. Karthik had breached the Code Of Conduct during RCB's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. RCB had won the Eliminator against LSG and now the side will square off against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

"Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," stated the release.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, the IPL stated in the release.

Against LSG in the Eliminator, Karthik played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 23 balls and he along with Rajat Patidar((112 not out) helped RCB post 207/4 in 20 overs.

In the end, RCB won the match by 14 runs and now they will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

RCB had made it to the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB were placed at the fourth spot in the points table.

In the ongoing season, Karthik has scored 324 runs in 15 matches. He has been named in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa.

Karthik is averaging 64.80 for RCB this season and the strike rate is 187.28 with his highest score being 66 not out against Delhi Capitals.