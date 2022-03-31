Dwayne Bravo on Thursday overtook former Sri Lanka bowler Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo achieved the feat during the ongoing IPL 2022 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Bravo, who was level with Malinga with 170 wickets each, dismissed Deepak Hooda to register his 171st scalp in the IPL. Earlier, the veteran all-rounder had equalled Malinga's record, having taken three wickets in the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While Malinga achieved the feat in only 122 IPL matches, Bravo has done the same in 30 games more than the Sri Lankan.

Malinga, who is currently the fast bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals, averages 19.79 while Bravo has an average of 24 in IPL cricket.

Malinga, who played for MI between 2008-19, won four IPL titles with the five-time champions.

In the ongoing match, CSK posted 210 for seven in 20 overs, setting a target of 211 runs.

Robin Uthappa was in fantastic form as opener and smashed 50 runs off 27 balls, hammering eight fours and a maximum. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 16 runs off six balls, also smashing two fours and a maximum.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube missed out on a fifty, getting dismissed after slamming 49 runs.