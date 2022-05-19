Known for his witty posts on social media, James Neesham entertained fans once again with a hilarious reaction as he trolled Shimron Hetmyer on Instagram. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had posted a training video of Hetmyer, who was showcasing his bowling accuracy by hitting the stumps during training, to which Neesham quipped, "I've never seen such absolute trash @shetmyer".

Fans were left in splits and reacted with laughing emoticons.

Here is the video of Hetmyer showcasing his bowling accuracy:

Rajasthan are currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table and are edging towards qualification for the playoffs. They face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league fixture in Mumbai on Friday and need to avoid a heavy defeat to ensure progress.

RR will need to build on the momentum from their previous game when they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs, with pacer Trent Boult taking two wickets in four overs and conceding only 18 runs. The spotlight was also on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smacked 41 runs off 29 balls to help RR post 178 for six in 20 overs.

The RR bowling department were in top form and restricted LSG to 154 for eight in 20 overs.

In 13 games, the Sanju Samson-led side have registered 16 points (eight wins and five defeats).

Meanwhile, Hetmyer has appeared in 11 games for RR and has become a crucial cog in the franchise's plans. He has registered 291 runs in IPL 2022.

Neesham has only featured in two games for RR this season and has registered 31 runs.