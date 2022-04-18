Crashing to a defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to register back-to-back wins at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. David Miller, who smacked an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 51 balls, was in fantastic form for GT and successfully led them past the finish line in a tense chase. The game could have had a different finish as in the 17th over, much to Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja's utter disbelief, Shivam Dube pulled out of what seemed like a sitter of a catch. On the third delivery of the over, Miller received a slow delivery and tried to pull it but instead lobbed it high.

Instead of getting caught in the deep, Miller was given a reprieve as Dube, who was running in from cow corner, pulled out of the catch at the last moment. Jadeja was left infuriated and almost threw his cap in anger as he couldn't believe what he saw.

Here is the video of Jadeja throwing off his cap in anger:

A knock of 73 runs off 48 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK post 169 for five in 20 overs, setting a target of 170 runs.

Alzarri Joseph was in fiery form for GT and took two wickets in four overs.

Meanwhile, Miller's unbeaten knock helped GT reach 170 for seven in 19.5 overs.

After the defeat, CSK are ninth in the 10-team table with two points from six games. Meanwhile, GT are in pole position with 10 points from six fixtures.