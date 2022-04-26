With the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season currently in full flow, fans and experts have already begun predicting the four franchises to make it to the playoffs. Former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Daniel Vettori decided to choose his playoff picks for IPL 2022 and surprised many with his selection. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said, "Rajasthan, the two new franchises and RCB."

"I think they have played well enough to be in this position now."

"I think the balance in their squads will be able to get them there", he further added.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table, with 10 points from seven games, including five wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, debutant Gujarat Titans (GT) are on top of the table with 12 points from seven fixtures (six victories and one loss).

The season's other debutant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight games (five wins and three defeats). Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fifth with 10 points from eight fixtures (five wins and three losses).

Vettori captained RCB for 22 matches, winning 12 fixtures and losing 10. He captained New Zealand from 2007 to 2011 and is also the eighth player in Test history to take 300 wickets and score 3000 runs. The former all-rounder is also his country's most-capped Test player with 112 caps and also the most capped ODI cricketer with 284 caps.