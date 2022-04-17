Aiming for a comeback into the Indian cricket team, Dinesh Karthik has been in blistering form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The veteran was released by KKR after last season and was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5.50 crore during the mega auction this year. Since then, he has gone on to become a pivotal figure for the franchise and has remained unbeaten on five out of six occasions, also smacking match-winning knocks. In his side's latest outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, Karthik slammed an unbeaten knock of 66 runs off 34 balls to help RCB win the game by 16 runs. During his innings, he also clattered five fours and five sixes. He received plenty of praise from fans and experts after the game and was on the receiving end of some special words from former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote, "A T20 Special with all the requisites. It's when FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow. @DineshKarthik @RCBTweets #RCB".

A T20 Special with all the requisites. It's when FIZZ goes FLAT in a spit. DK take a bow. @DineshKarthik @RCBTweets #RCB pic.twitter.com/pHmrI82jvW — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 16, 2022

In IPL 2022, the wicketkeeper-batter has now registered 197 runs in six fixtures with a strike rate of over 200.

Karthik's unbeaten knock at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai helped RCB post 189 for five in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 190 runs, Delhi could only reach 173 for seven in 20 overs with Josh Hazlewood bagging three wickets for RCB.